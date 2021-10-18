The Bidwell House Museum will host Maker Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, outdoors on museum grounds, 100 Art School Road. Admission is free.
Visitors will have an opportunity to see traditional crafts being practiced by local artisans as they might have done in the 18th century.
Other highlights include music by Moonshine Holler from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., a chance to rebuild a wigwam behind the museum and free hot cider and apple cider doughnuts.
Visitors can also take a variety of self-guided tours of the property including the “Outside the House Tour” and a walk on the Native American Interpretive Trail. The house will not be open for tours.
For more information, visit bidwellhousemuseum.org.