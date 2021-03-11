"Maple Sugaring Through the Centuries" will be presented by Rob Hoogs at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in-person at the Bidwell House Museum, 100 Art School Road.
Hoogs will demonstrate the Native American techniques for collecting and cooking the sap and then describe how maple sugar was made both before and after contact with Europeans.
Participants will park at the museum's parking lot along Art School Road and meet in front of the house. Dress for the weather; if there's deep snow, snow shoes might be helpful.
This program will be limited to 15 participants. Registration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. This event is free but donations are welcome.