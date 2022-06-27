The Monterey Historical Society and Bidwell House Museum will present “Monterey’s Attic,” a historical exhibit celebrating Monterey’s 175th anniversary, from July 1 to 24 at the Monterey Library. An opening reception will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the library.

The exhibit includes a potpourri of items from the collections of the Monterey Historical Society, Bidwell House Museum, Berkshire County Historical Society (Arrowhead), and a number of items on loan from Monterey residents.

The exhibit will be open for viewing during library hours. Visit montereymasslibrary.org.

