The Bidwell House Museum's second annual online fall fundraising auction, “The 12 Days of Bidwell Bidding," will run from Dec.1-12.
Included in the auction are artworks, decorative items, gift certificates, experiences, and more. Online visitors can also purchase a Bidwell House Museum gift membership or donate to a specific program.
The auction will be live on the Museum website starting Wednesday, Dec. 1. To receive updates and a link to the auction site, sign up for the Museum’s email newsletter at the bottom of the home page at bidwellhousemuseum.org.