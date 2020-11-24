The Bidwell House Museum's fall fundraising auction, “The 12 Days of Bidwell Bidding,” will be live on the museum website from Dec. 1 to 12.
Visitors to the online auction can bid on a collection of gifts, experiences and Museum programs. The funds raised will help the Museum work through the winter and plan for a fun-filled 2021 season.
To receive updates and a link to the auction site, sign up for the Museum’s email newsletter at the bottom of the homepage at bidwellhousemuseum.org.
While the Museum is currently closed to visitors, the grounds are open year-round, free of charge, for hiking, bird-watching or dog-walking during daylight hours. More information, including a trail map, is available at bidwellhousemuseum.org.