Rob Hoogs will lead a free snowshoe hike through the winter landscapes around the Bidwell House Museum, 100 Art School Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. 

This 1-2 mile hike will last one to two hours, depending on conditions. Hikers should bring their own snowshoes, poles, and dress in layers. Hikers should also bring water and a snack.

If there is no snow on the ground, the program will change to a guided hike.

The program is limited to 15 people and preregistration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. Parking may be limited onsite; car-pooling is encouraged.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.