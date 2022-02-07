Rob Hoogs will lead a free snowshoe hike through the winter landscapes around the Bidwell House Museum, 100 Art School Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
This 1-2 mile hike will last one to two hours, depending on conditions. Hikers should bring their own snowshoes, poles, and dress in layers. Hikers should also bring water and a snack.
If there is no snow on the ground, the program will change to a guided hike.
The program is limited to 15 people and preregistration is required at bidwellhousemuseum.org. Parking may be limited onsite; car-pooling is encouraged.