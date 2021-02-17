The Bidwell House Museum will hold the last of three Zoom lectures in its off-season series, "Hidden in Plain Sight: Native Peoples and the Struggle to Recover Their History in New England," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, on Zoom.
Rose Miron, director of the D'Arcy McNickle Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies at the Newberry Library in Chicago, will present "Cultivating Memorial Geographies and Collective Memories."
Miron will discuss the heritage tourism trips organized by the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohicans' Historical Committee in the late 20th century, which brought busloads of tribal citizens back to the Northeast to learn about Mohican history.
The program costs $10; free for members. Only one registration is required per household. To register, visit bidwellhousemuseum.org. Zoom details will be emailed a few days in advance.