Monument Mountain Awards & Scholarships

Joseph & Dolores Aberdale Memorial Scholarship: Kevin Dupont, Koel Bailly, Mark Bailly
Adams-Budz VFW Post 8183 Scholarship: Destiny Lepera, Isabella Viola, Mark Bailly
Charles & Elinore Agar Memorial Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar
Murphy Leary American Legion Post 298 Scholarship: Mark Bailly, Destiny Lepera, Victoria Pevzner, Isabella Viola, Kayleigh Davis, Mia Faggioni, Nicole Shanahan, Andrew Albert, Gwen Brady, Lily de Movellan, Madeleine Duchesne, Minhtam Harshbarger, Luke Hartshorn, Nicholas Henderson, Lili Sprague, Owen Wade
Austen Riggs/Erikson Institute — Evelyn Stefansson Nef Scholarship: Zoe Holmes, Aria Grossman, Isabelle Ely
Edward Barrett Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Luke Hartshorn
Becket Scholarship: Nicole Shanahan
Berkshire County Arc Scholarship: Lily de Movellan
Berkshire Hills Education Association — Future Educator Scholarship: Kayla Bailly, Lillie Blechman
Jed Blackwell Memorial Scholarship: Calvin Hartzell, Marquesa Connolly
The Shannon McAllister Brownson “Good Life” Scholarship: Jacob Shron
Stella V. Bubriski Memorial Scholarship: RayDavid Cruz-Perez
Caligari Family Scholarship: Madeleine Duchesne
Chang Chavkin Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar
CIAO Soccer Hall of Fame Scholarship: Colin Kinne, Abigail Kinne
Rosalie Conte Scholarship: Jacob Ryan, Gwen Brady, Yelizaveta Price, Benjamin Kleinman, Mia Faggioni, Jacob Shron
Lenox Crew Scholarship: Serena Rhind, Julian Beadell
Creative Building Solutions Scholarship: Nathaneil Smith, Emma Perry
Margaret Dempsey Memorial Scholarship: Genevieve Pratt
James DiGrigoli & Craig Finkle Memorial Scholarship: Ava Consolati, Nicholas Henderson
Honorable James P. Dohoney Scholarship: Lillie Blechman, Victoria Pevzner
Duke Family Scholarship: Andrew LaRochelle, Emily Mead
Randy French Memorial Scholarship: Victoria Pevzner
Friends of Veterans Scholarship: Sofia Bernal
Allison J. Graham Memorial Scholarship: Natalie Lewis
Great Barrington Chapter of Rotary International — Berkshire Bank Scholarship: Jayder Raifstanger
Great Barrington Chapter of Rotary International Scholarship: Kayleigh Davis
Great Barrington Chapter of Rotary International — Morton Smith Scholarship: Lillie Blechman
Great Barrington Fish & Game Scholarship: Destiny Lepera
Great Barrington Police Association Scholarship: Isabella Viola, Koel Bailly, Victoria Pevzner
Great Barrington Turkey Trot Road Race Scholarship: Kaelin Havens
Greylock Federal — Community Enrichment Scholarship: Sofia Bernal, Isabella Viola
Harrison B. Hodges Music Scholarship: Andrew Knopf, Natalie Lewis
C. Stanley Hollenbeck Memorial Scholarship: Phoenix Lucido
Hope Fire Company Scholarship — In Memory of Francis Larkin, Ike Mullany & Rod Mead: Emily Mead, Victoria Pevzner
Housatonic Hose Company — Francis Barry Memorial Scholarship: Luke Arienti
Housatonic School Community Scholarship: Colin Kinne, Abigail Kinne, Julian Fetiva-Escobar
Holly Hunter Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Goudey
Kiwanis of Sheffield Educational Scholarship: Luke Hartshorn, Gwen Brady, Emma Spitz, Mia Faggioni, Nicole Shanahan
Kiwanis of Sheffield — Henry Granger Scholarship: Kevin Dupont
Great Barrington Firefighters Association Scholarship in Memory of Francis Larkin: Colby Sweet, Kaylee Wickwire
Myrtle & Raymond Mercier Scholarship: Lili Sprague
Monument Mountain Boys’ Basketball Scholarship: Kyle Wellenkamp, Adam Kronenberg, Samuel Yeung, Asher Elsbach, Bradley Danyluk, Luke Arienti
Monument Mountain Girls’ Basketball Scholarship: Natalie Lewis, Kayleigh Davis, Emily Mead
Monument Mountain Boys’ Soccer Scholarship: Colin Kinne, Tyler Sprague, Benjamin Kleinman, Luke Arienti
Monument Mountain Football Booster Club Scholarship: Nicholas Henderson, Owen Wade, Andrew Albert, Nathaneil Smith, William Howard, Damian Bourdon, Mark Bailly
Monument Mountain Girls’ Soccer Scholarship: Ava Consolati, Marti Cunningham, Kayleigh Davis, Lily de Movellan, Abigail Kinne, Emily Mead, Lili Sprague, Marcella Tenuta
Monument Mountain Girls’ Softball Scholarship: Isabella Viola
Monument Mountain Golf Scholarship: Bradley Danyluk
Garrett Norton Memorial Scholarship: Jayder Raifstanger
Olde Yankee Street Rod Scholarship: Victoria Pevzner, Jacob Ryan
Town of Otis Scholarship: Paige Schultz, Owen Wade, Rowan Boyer
C.M. Owens Scholarship: Sophia Tournas-Hardt
Pickard-Provo Scholarship: Andrew LaRochelle, Kaelin Havens, Destiny Lepera, Luke Arienti
Antonio & Antoinette Pieropan Scholarship: Leo Kavanaugh
Pittsfield Co-Op Bank Scholarship in Memory of Conrad R. Bernier: Lillie Blechman, Isabella Viola, Sofia Bernal
The Kenneth Preston Memorial Scholarship: Stella Brex
Richmond Scholarship — Morray Award in Honor of Maze & Jerry Morray: Megan Mitchell
Richmond Volunteer Fire Department — Malnati Family Scholarship: Emily Roller
RYSE Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar
R. Salame Digital Asset Scholarship: Emma Perry, Andrew LaRochelle
Sandisfield Scholarship: Luke Hartshorn
Jack Spencer Humanitarian “Random Act of Kindness” Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar
Searles High School Alumni Scholarship: Victoria Pevzner
Jennifer Lynn Shapiro Creative Writing Award: Karma Cohen
Samuel Banks Shapiro Automotive Excellence Award: Jacob Ryan
Outstanding Band Member Scholarship in Memory of Mitchell Shapiro: Julian Beadell
Scholarship in Memory of Raymond Shepardson: Adam Kronenberg, Luke Poly
Smile Like Jack Award: Nicholas Henderson, Victoria Pevzner, Emma Perry, Andrew Albert
Spartan Scholarship: Dahlia Logan, Zoe Holmes
Spirit of Monument Mountain Scholarship: Sophie Brazie, Sheyla Cruz
John F. Stern Trust Scholarship: Samuel Yeung
Stockbridge Fire Department Award: Samantha Goudey, Leo Kavanaug
Stockbridge Fire Department Award, Michael J. Obanhein Memorial Scholarship: Serena Rhind
Stockbridge Police Association Scholarships in Memory of Sally Korte: Stella Brex, Julian Beadell, Samantha Goudey, Leo Kavanaugh, Andrew Knopf, Daphne Lamb, Serena Rhind, Lili Sprague, Tyler Sprague, Sophia Tournas-Hardt
Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship — Sportsmen for the Environment: Daphne Lamb
Stonehouse Properties LLC Scholarship: Isabella Viola, Marcella Tenuta
Stonehouse Properties LLC Pathways to a Trade Scholarship: Luke Poly
Dave Sullivan Memorial Scholarship: Rowan Boyer, Paige Schultz
Thursday Morning Club Scholarship: Mark Bailly, Lillie Blechman, Rowan Boyer