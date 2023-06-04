<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Monument Mountain Awards & Scholarships

Joseph & Dolores Aberdale Memorial Scholarship: Kevin Dupont, Koel Bailly, Mark Bailly

Adams-Budz VFW Post 8183 Scholarship: Destiny Lepera, Isabella Viola, Mark Bailly

Charles & Elinore Agar Memorial Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar

Murphy Leary American Legion Post 298 Scholarship: Mark Bailly, Destiny Lepera, Victoria Pevzner, Isabella Viola, Kayleigh Davis, Mia Faggioni, Nicole Shanahan, Andrew Albert, Gwen Brady, Lily de Movellan, Madeleine Duchesne, Minhtam Harshbarger, Luke Hartshorn, Nicholas Henderson, Lili Sprague, Owen Wade

Austen Riggs/Erikson Institute — Evelyn Stefansson Nef Scholarship: Zoe Holmes, Aria Grossman, Isabelle Ely

Edward Barrett Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Luke Hartshorn

Becket Scholarship: Nicole Shanahan

Berkshire County Arc Scholarship: Lily de Movellan

Berkshire Hills Education Association — Future Educator Scholarship: Kayla Bailly, Lillie Blechman

Jed Blackwell Memorial Scholarship: Calvin Hartzell, Marquesa Connolly

The Shannon McAllister Brownson “Good Life” Scholarship: Jacob Shron

Stella V. Bubriski Memorial Scholarship: RayDavid Cruz-Perez

Caligari Family Scholarship: Madeleine Duchesne

Chang Chavkin Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar

CIAO Soccer Hall of Fame Scholarship: Colin Kinne, Abigail Kinne

Rosalie Conte Scholarship: Jacob Ryan, Gwen Brady, Yelizaveta Price, Benjamin Kleinman, Mia Faggioni, Jacob Shron

Lenox Crew Scholarship: Serena Rhind, Julian Beadell

Creative Building Solutions Scholarship: Nathaneil Smith, Emma Perry

Margaret Dempsey Memorial Scholarship: Genevieve Pratt

James DiGrigoli & Craig Finkle Memorial Scholarship: Ava Consolati, Nicholas Henderson

Honorable James P. Dohoney Scholarship: Lillie Blechman, Victoria Pevzner

Duke Family Scholarship: Andrew LaRochelle, Emily Mead

Randy French Memorial Scholarship: Victoria Pevzner

Friends of Veterans Scholarship: Sofia Bernal

Allison J. Graham Memorial Scholarship: Natalie Lewis

Great Barrington Chapter of Rotary International — Berkshire Bank Scholarship: Jayder Raifstanger

Great Barrington Chapter of Rotary International Scholarship: Kayleigh Davis

Great Barrington Chapter of Rotary International — Morton Smith Scholarship: Lillie Blechman

Great Barrington Fish & Game Scholarship: Destiny Lepera

Great Barrington Police Association Scholarship: Isabella Viola, Koel Bailly, Victoria Pevzner

Great Barrington Turkey Trot Road Race Scholarship: Kaelin Havens

Greylock Federal — Community Enrichment Scholarship: Sofia Bernal, Isabella Viola

Harrison B. Hodges Music Scholarship: Andrew Knopf, Natalie Lewis

C. Stanley Hollenbeck Memorial Scholarship: Phoenix Lucido

Hope Fire Company Scholarship — In Memory of Francis Larkin, Ike Mullany & Rod Mead: Emily Mead, Victoria Pevzner

Housatonic Hose Company — Francis Barry Memorial Scholarship: Luke Arienti

Housatonic School Community Scholarship: Colin Kinne, Abigail Kinne, Julian Fetiva-Escobar

Holly Hunter Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Goudey

Kiwanis of Sheffield Educational Scholarship: Luke Hartshorn, Gwen Brady, Emma Spitz, Mia Faggioni, Nicole Shanahan

Kiwanis of Sheffield — Henry Granger Scholarship: Kevin Dupont

Great Barrington Firefighters Association Scholarship in Memory of Francis Larkin: Colby Sweet, Kaylee Wickwire

Myrtle & Raymond Mercier Scholarship: Lili Sprague

Monument Mountain Boys’ Basketball Scholarship: Kyle Wellenkamp, Adam Kronenberg, Samuel Yeung, Asher Elsbach, Bradley Danyluk, Luke Arienti

Monument Mountain Girls’ Basketball Scholarship: Natalie Lewis, Kayleigh Davis, Emily Mead

Monument Mountain Boys’ Soccer Scholarship: Colin Kinne, Tyler Sprague, Benjamin Kleinman, Luke Arienti

Monument Mountain Football Booster Club Scholarship: Nicholas Henderson, Owen Wade, Andrew Albert, Nathaneil Smith, William Howard, Damian Bourdon, Mark Bailly

Monument Mountain Girls’ Soccer Scholarship: Ava Consolati, Marti Cunningham, Kayleigh Davis, Lily de Movellan, Abigail Kinne, Emily Mead, Lili Sprague, Marcella Tenuta

Monument Mountain Girls’ Softball Scholarship: Isabella Viola

Monument Mountain Golf Scholarship: Bradley Danyluk

Garrett Norton Memorial Scholarship: Jayder Raifstanger

Olde Yankee Street Rod Scholarship: Victoria Pevzner, Jacob Ryan

Town of Otis Scholarship: Paige Schultz, Owen Wade, Rowan Boyer

C.M. Owens Scholarship: Sophia Tournas-Hardt

Pickard-Provo Scholarship: Andrew LaRochelle, Kaelin Havens, Destiny Lepera, Luke Arienti

Antonio & Antoinette Pieropan Scholarship: Leo Kavanaugh

Pittsfield Co-Op Bank Scholarship in Memory of Conrad R. Bernier: Lillie Blechman, Isabella Viola, Sofia Bernal

The Kenneth Preston Memorial Scholarship: Stella Brex

Richmond Scholarship — Morray Award in Honor of Maze & Jerry Morray: Megan Mitchell

Richmond Volunteer Fire Department — Malnati Family Scholarship: Emily Roller

RYSE Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar

R. Salame Digital Asset Scholarship: Emma Perry, Andrew LaRochelle

Sandisfield Scholarship: Luke Hartshorn

Jack Spencer Humanitarian “Random Act of Kindness” Scholarship: Julian Fetiva-Escobar

Searles High School Alumni Scholarship: Victoria Pevzner

Jennifer Lynn Shapiro Creative Writing Award: Karma Cohen

Samuel Banks Shapiro Automotive Excellence Award: Jacob Ryan

Outstanding Band Member Scholarship in Memory of Mitchell Shapiro: Julian Beadell

Scholarship in Memory of Raymond Shepardson: Adam Kronenberg, Luke Poly

Smile Like Jack Award: Nicholas Henderson, Victoria Pevzner, Emma Perry, Andrew Albert

Spartan Scholarship: Dahlia Logan, Zoe Holmes

Spirit of Monument Mountain Scholarship: Sophie Brazie, Sheyla Cruz

John F. Stern Trust Scholarship: Samuel Yeung

Stockbridge Fire Department Award: Samantha Goudey, Leo Kavanaug

Stockbridge Fire Department Award, Michael J. Obanhein Memorial Scholarship: Serena Rhind

Stockbridge Police Association Scholarships in Memory of Sally Korte: Stella Brex, Julian Beadell, Samantha Goudey, Leo Kavanaugh, Andrew Knopf, Daphne Lamb, Serena Rhind, Lili Sprague, Tyler Sprague, Sophia Tournas-Hardt

Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship — Sportsmen for the Environment: Daphne Lamb

Stonehouse Properties LLC Scholarship: Isabella Viola, Marcella Tenuta

Stonehouse Properties LLC Pathways to a Trade Scholarship: Luke Poly

Dave Sullivan Memorial Scholarship: Rowan Boyer, Paige Schultz

Thursday Morning Club Scholarship: Mark Bailly, Lillie Blechman, Rowan Boyer

