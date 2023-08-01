Great Barrington: Mountainside Preschool accepting applications

Monument Mountain Regional High School's Mountainside Preschool is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. Program hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program will follow the Berkshire Hills Regional School District calendar.
Children must be 2 years 9 months to start and may be put on a list to begin when they reach that age. Part-time enrollment will be used to fill open slots. Tuition will be prorated as applicable.
Tuition per child for the full 10 month program is $8,000. Monthly payment plans are available. Families who qualify for free and reduced lunch will receive a 75 percent discount on tuition.
To express interest in the program, email Doreen Hughes at Doreen.Hughes@bhrsd.org or call 413-528-3346, ext. 3100.