Great Barrington: Mountainside Preschool accepting applications

Monument Mountain Regional High School’s Mountainside Preschool is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

Program hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program will follow the Berkshire Hills Regional School District Calendar. Children need to be 2 years 9 months to start.

Tuition per child for the full 10 month program will be $8,000, distributed over 10 payments of $800 per month. Berkshire Hills Regional School District employees will receive a 50 percent discount on tuition. Families who qualify for free and reduced lunch will receive a 75 percent discount on tuition.

Information: Jack.Curletti@bhrsd.org or call 413-528-3346, ext. 3118.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

