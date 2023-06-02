Monument Mountain names top scholars

GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain Regional High School has named Aria Grossman as valedictorian and Tyler Sprague as salutatorian for the Class of 2023. The graduation ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Grossman is the daughter of Karen and Brian Grossman of Great Barrington. In high school, she has served as cross country captain, acted in the school musical every year, and interned at Berkshire Bounty.
She is a National Merit Finalist and a recipient of Massachusetts French Seal of Biliteracy. In the fall, she will be attending Stanford University to study symbolic systems.
Sprague is the son of Corey and Mark Sprague of Stockbridge. He is a captain of the varsity soccer and Ultimate Frisbee teams. He was chosen first trumpet chair for Western Massachusetts Districts and he is a member of the MMRHS Restorative Justice Team.
Sprague was the class treasurer for two years and he is the co-president of Charley’s Fund. He was a student leader for a service trip to the Dominica School and Orphanage in the Dominican Republic, working on construction projects as well as working with children in school on reading and writing.
Sprague is the recipient of the Cornell Award and he will be attending Cornell University in the fall to study engineering.