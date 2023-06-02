Sheffield: Mount Everett's top students announced

SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett Regional School announces that Kelsey Eichstedt has been named valedictorian and Jay T. Seward-Dailey has been named salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Eichstedt has completed a rigorous course of study during her years at Mount Everett which includes one AP course, 13 honors courses, two early college courses, and one dual-enrollment course.
Eichstedt enjoys hunting, fishing, landscaping, and gardening. She has grown up tending to dairy cows at the family farm, Twin Rivers Farm, and has been a member of the River Valley 4-H Dairy Club for the past 11 years, a member of the New Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department for the past two years, and is a current member of the Great Barrington Fish and Game Club.
Eichstedt will attend Berkshire Community College in the fall where she will pursue a nursing degree.
Seward-Dailey has also completed a rigorous course of study during his years at Mount Everett including three AP courses and 11 honors courses. A three-sport athlete at Mount Everett, he has served as captain for the varsity soccer and hockey teams and is a member of the varsity tennis team.
In addition to athletics, he is also a member of the Rotary Interact Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions, host and technician for the Mount Everett Morning Show, treasurer for the National Honor Society, and has served as editor of the Mount Everett Yearbook Committee for the past two years.
Seward-Dailey will attend University of Massachusetts at Amherst in the fall in pursuit of a degree in legal studies.
The commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Tanglewood in Lenox.