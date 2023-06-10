Mount Greylock Awards & Scholarships

Mount Greylock English Award: Samuel Tucker-Smith
Mount Greylock History Award: Samuel Tucker-Smith
Alfred J. Leonardi Prize in Mathematics: Annabelle Art
John D. Gill Jr. Science Award: Daniel Warren
Class of 1950 Foreign Language Prize: Ernani Rosse
Elizabeth S. Piper Memorial Latin Award: Annabelle Art
Clara Well Alpert Memorial Art Prize: Elliot Moore
Mount Greylock Music Award: Andres Sanchez
Mount Greylock Business Technology Award: Seamus Barnes
Mount Greylock Wellness Award: Ainsley Abel, Chase Doyle
John B. Clark Scholars Award: Annabelle Art, Elena Caplinger, Lily Jayko, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Elissa Wong
National Honor Society: Ainsley Abel, Lucy Igoe, Foster Savitsky, Annabelle Art, Lily Jayko, Jennah Simpson, Seamus Barnes, Clarissa Louis, Kiersten Simpson, Matteo Chang, Elliot Louis, Jane Skavlem, Hannah Chase, Will Marsh, Elizabeth Smith, Cailean Fippinger, Beatrice Pedroni, Molly Sullivan, Lainey Gill, Sarah Polumbo, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Arthur Greenfield, Christiane Rech, Daniel Warren, Aiden Hoogs
Mary Dempsey Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Bertolino
Paul O. LaPlante Memorial Scholarship: Ezra Holzapfel
U.S. History Award: Annabelle Art
National Junior Classical League Latin Honor Society: Kiersten Simpson
Massachusetts Foreign Language Board of Directors Award: Beatrice Pedroni (Latin), Euphemia Skinner (Spanish), Jennah Simpson (Leadership)
Berkshire Heptones Betty von Mosch Award: Samuel Tucker-Smith
Berkshire Symphony Music Award: Anthony Welch, Matthew Bertolino
Rosin the Beaux Annual Music Scholarship: Andres Sanchez
Lyndon Moors Music Scholarship: Euphemia Skinner
George and Phoebe Duberg Scholarship: Elliott Moore
Friends of the Arts Acquisition Award: Wren Mangano
Mount Greylock Arts Award: Moby Asch, Lily Jayko, Joshua Rudin, Matthew Bertolino, Lyla Kocsis, Andres Sanchez, Elena Caplinger, Juliet Kornell, Drew Scanlon, Antoinette Dykes, Trey Lepicier, Jennah Simpson, Cailean Fippinger, Wren Mangano, Kiersten Simpson, Lainey Gill, Olivia McKeon, Elizabeth Smith, Claire Grupe, Zenalyssa Packer, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Ezra Holzapfel, Sarah Polumbo, Sunnie Warax, Lucy Igoe, Beatrice Pedroni, Daniel Warren, Bella Jannini, Juliet Robinson
Drama Awards: Cailean Fippinger (Acting), Elena Caplinger (Support/Technical)
Louise Noble Guild Recognition in Dramatic Arts: Samuel Tucker-Smith
Mount Greylock Athletic Commitment Award: Ezra Holzapfel, Emma Newberry, Euphemia Skinner
Edward M. Perry Scholarship: Annabelle Art, Daniel Warren
Bernard “Bucky” Bullett Scholarship: Seamus Barnes
Norman Sweet Jr. Memorial Baseball/Softball Scholarship: Brodi Rosier, Kamryn Sweet
Meredith Shine Memorial Soccer Award: Molly Sullivan
Mount Greylock Sport Award in Memory of Ingrid Mara Patterson (1958-1976): Lucy Igoe
Mount Greylock Coaches Award: Chase Doyle, Ezra Holzapfel
Leadership in Athletics Award: Molly Sullivan
Athletic & Academic Excellence Award: Ainsley Abel
Distinguished Senior Award: Ainsley Abel, Ezra Holzapfel, Sarah Polumbo, Bryn Angelini, Aiden Hoogs, Joshua Rudin, Annabelle Art, Lucy Igoe, Foster Savitsky, Seamus Barnes, Bella Jannini, Noah Shin, Elena Caplinger, Maxwell McAlister, Jennah Simpson, Matteo Chang, Patrick McConnell, Kiersten Simpson, Cailean Fippinger, Olivia McKeon, Euphemia Skinner, Lainey Gill, Liam O’Keefe, Molly Sullivan, Arthur Greenfield, Beatrice Pedroni, Sunnie Warax, Daniel Warren
Edward T. and Florence N. Flynn Memorial Community Service Award: Jane Skavlem
Jennah Quinn Memorial Scholarship: Christiane Rech
Student Council Service Award: Annabelle Art
Volunteer Service Learning Certificates: Ainsley Abel, Grace Lillie, Noah Shin, Bryn Angelini, Clarissa Louis, Jennah Simpson, Annabelle Art, Elliot Louis, Kiersten Simpson, Seamus Barnes, Will Marsh, Jane Skavlem, Matteo Chang, Altan McIntosh, Euphemia Skinner, Hannah Chase, Emma Newberry, Elizabeth Smith, Cailean Fippinger, Nathan Overbaugh, Molly Sullivan, Lainey Gill, Beatrice Pedroni, Kamryn Sweet, Arthur Greenfield, Sarah Polumbo, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Ezra Holzapfel, Christiane Rech, Daniel Warren, Aiden Hoogs, Foster Savitsky, Quin Whaley, Lucy Igoe, Drew Scanlon, Tyler Woodbury, Lily Jayko, Krish Sharma
Williamstown Community Chest Scholarship: Christiane Rech, Krish Sharma
Peter Mehlin Community Service Award: Juliet Robinson
Mount Greylock General Fund Scholarship in Memory of Patsy Worley: Jennah Simpson
Edward A. & Janet B. Filiault Memorial Scholarship: Arthur Greenfield
Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative Scholarship: Grace Lillie, Brodi Rosier
North Adams Elks Lodge 487 Scholarship: Joshua Rudin, Molly Sullivan
Williamstown Garden Club: Sunnie Warax, Abigail Whitley
Williamstown Police Association: Patrick McConnell
Lanesborough Police Association: Anthony Kruger
D.A.R. Good Citizenship Certificate: Seamus Barnes
Greylock Federal Credit Union Enrichment Scholarship: Krish Sharma, Molly Sullivan
Greylock Federal Credit Union Scholastic Scholarship: Lily Jayko, Abigail Whitley
Krizack Memorial Book Award: Clarissa Louis
League of Women Voters Faith Scarborough Citizenship Award: Elliot Louis
Massachusetts Secondary School Administrators Association Student Achievement Award: Matteo Chang
National Merit Scholarship Program – Commended: Annabelle Art, Elena Caplinger, Henrik Bingemann, Noah Shin
College Board National Recognition Program: Henrik Bingemann, Lily Jayko, Matteo Chang, Olivia McKeon, Emma Gray, Zenalyssa Packer, Arthur Greenfield, Beatrice Pedroni
President’s Education Award Program – Academic Achievement: Arsil Ahmad, Maxwell McAlister, Starr Hassan, Tyler Woodbury, Lyla Kocsis
President’s Education Award – Academic Excellence: Ainsley Abel, Olivia McKeon, Annabelle Art, Beatrice Pedroni, Seamus Barnes, Euphemia Skinner, Henrik Bingemann, Elizabeth Smith, Elena Caplinger, Molly Sullivan, Emma Gray, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Lucy Igoe, Daniel Warren, Lily Jayko, Elissa Wong, Clarissa Louis
Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Emma Gray, Patrick McConnell
Martha Blake Allen Memorial Scholarship: Henrik Bingemann, Emma Gilooly, Matteo Chang, Foster Savitsky
Mathias Jessup Bartels Memorial Scholarship: Elena Caplinger
Stanley W. Bubriski Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Bertolino
Class of 1962 Scholarship: Nathan Overbaugh
Carol A. Dean Memorial Scholarship: Lily Jayko
Dufour Escorted Tours Inc. Scholarship: Moby Asch, Liam O’Keefe
Hancock Dollars for Scholars: Aiden Hoogs, Altan McIntosh, Tyler Woodbury
John Falvey Memorial Scholarship: Eamon Hetherington
Francis V. Grant Memorial Scholarship: Noah Shin
Lillian D. Fitzsimmons Scholarship: Elizabeth Smith
Doris M. Harbour Memorial Scholarship: Clarissa Louis
Nellie Cameron Scholarship: Tyler Woodbury
Roger Knollmeyer Scholarship: Daniel Warren
Thomas Andrew Janeczek Memorial Scholarship: Patrick McConnell, Molly Sullivan
Lanesborough-New Ashford Dollars for Scholars: Chase Doyle, Jackson Shelsy, Emma Newberry, Daniel Warren
Mount Greylock Educators’ Association Award: Lainey Gill, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Emma Gilooly, Quin Whaley, Lucy Igoe, Tyler Woodbury, Molly Sullivan
Mount Greylock General Fund Scholarship: Bella Jannini, Sarah Polumbo, Trey Lepicier, Rose Sutter, Maxwell McAlister, Jacob Thompson, Altan McIntosh, Elissa Wong
Michael P. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Warren
Rotary Club of Williamstown Scholarships: Hannah Chase, Grace Lillie, Will Marsh
Cecil Harvey Scholarship Award: Ernani Rosse
The American Legion Auxiliary Post 152 Scholarship: Emma Newberry, Joshua Rudin
The American Legion Post 152 Scholarship: Emma Newberry, Joshua Rudin, Brodi Rosier
American Legion Post 152 Boys State Recognition: Cailean Fippinger, Altan McIntosh, Elliot Louis, Krish Sharma, Arthur Greenfield
The American Legion Student Trooper Award: Patrick McConnell
Military Recognition: Matthew Bertolino, Brodi Rosier
Abraham & Bertha Sabin Memorial Scholarship: Jayshawn Moore
Sarah Sabin Memorial Scholarship: Sunnie Warax
Gladys Simmons Memorial Award: Kiersten Simpson
Pauline Smith Memorial Scholarship: Annabelle Art, Olivia McKeon, Ezra Holzapfel, Beatrice Pedroni, Lucy Igoe, Samuel Tucker-Smith
Specialty Minerals Inc. Scholarship: Chase Doyle
Williamstown Grange Book Fund: Claire Grupe
Mike Deep Memorial Scholarship: Seamus Barnes
David A. Lampron Memorial — Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Emma Newberry
ABC Scholarship: Bryn Angelini, Aiden Hoogs
Northern Berkshire Youth R.O.P.E.S. Program Scholarship: Patrick McConnell