Mount Greylock Awards & Scholarships

Mount Greylock English Award: Samuel Tucker-Smith

Mount Greylock History Award: Samuel Tucker-Smith

Alfred J. Leonardi Prize in Mathematics: Annabelle Art

John D. Gill Jr. Science Award: Daniel Warren

Class of 1950 Foreign Language Prize: Ernani Rosse

Elizabeth S. Piper Memorial Latin Award: Annabelle Art

Clara Well Alpert Memorial Art Prize: Elliot Moore

Mount Greylock Music Award: Andres Sanchez

Mount Greylock Business Technology Award: Seamus Barnes

Mount Greylock Wellness Award: Ainsley Abel, Chase Doyle

John B. Clark Scholars Award: Annabelle Art, Elena Caplinger, Lily Jayko, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Elissa Wong

National Honor Society: Ainsley Abel, Lucy Igoe, Foster Savitsky, Annabelle Art, Lily Jayko, Jennah Simpson, Seamus Barnes, Clarissa Louis, Kiersten Simpson, Matteo Chang, Elliot Louis, Jane Skavlem, Hannah Chase, Will Marsh, Elizabeth Smith, Cailean Fippinger, Beatrice Pedroni, Molly Sullivan, Lainey Gill, Sarah Polumbo, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Arthur Greenfield, Christiane Rech, Daniel Warren, Aiden Hoogs

Mary Dempsey Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Bertolino

Paul O. LaPlante Memorial Scholarship: Ezra Holzapfel

U.S. History Award: Annabelle Art

National Junior Classical League Latin Honor Society: Kiersten Simpson

Massachusetts Foreign Language Board of Directors Award: Beatrice Pedroni (Latin), Euphemia Skinner (Spanish), Jennah Simpson (Leadership)

Berkshire Heptones Betty von Mosch Award: Samuel Tucker-Smith

Berkshire Symphony Music Award: Anthony Welch, Matthew Bertolino

Rosin the Beaux Annual Music Scholarship: Andres Sanchez

Lyndon Moors Music Scholarship: Euphemia Skinner

George and Phoebe Duberg Scholarship: Elliott Moore

Friends of the Arts Acquisition Award: Wren Mangano

Mount Greylock Arts Award: Moby Asch, Lily Jayko, Joshua Rudin, Matthew Bertolino, Lyla Kocsis, Andres Sanchez, Elena Caplinger, Juliet Kornell, Drew Scanlon, Antoinette Dykes, Trey Lepicier, Jennah Simpson, Cailean Fippinger, Wren Mangano, Kiersten Simpson, Lainey Gill, Olivia McKeon, Elizabeth Smith, Claire Grupe, Zenalyssa Packer, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Ezra Holzapfel, Sarah Polumbo, Sunnie Warax, Lucy Igoe, Beatrice Pedroni, Daniel Warren, Bella Jannini, Juliet Robinson

Drama Awards: Cailean Fippinger (Acting), Elena Caplinger (Support/Technical)

Louise Noble Guild Recognition in Dramatic Arts: Samuel Tucker-Smith

Mount Greylock Athletic Commitment Award: Ezra Holzapfel, Emma Newberry, Euphemia Skinner

Edward M. Perry Scholarship: Annabelle Art, Daniel Warren

Bernard “Bucky” Bullett Scholarship: Seamus Barnes

Norman Sweet Jr. Memorial Baseball/Softball Scholarship: Brodi Rosier, Kamryn Sweet

Meredith Shine Memorial Soccer Award: Molly Sullivan

Mount Greylock Sport Award in Memory of Ingrid Mara Patterson (1958-1976): Lucy Igoe

Mount Greylock Coaches Award: Chase Doyle, Ezra Holzapfel

Leadership in Athletics Award: Molly Sullivan

Athletic & Academic Excellence Award: Ainsley Abel

Distinguished Senior Award: Ainsley Abel, Ezra Holzapfel, Sarah Polumbo, Bryn Angelini, Aiden Hoogs, Joshua Rudin, Annabelle Art, Lucy Igoe, Foster Savitsky, Seamus Barnes, Bella Jannini, Noah Shin, Elena Caplinger, Maxwell McAlister, Jennah Simpson, Matteo Chang, Patrick McConnell, Kiersten Simpson, Cailean Fippinger, Olivia McKeon, Euphemia Skinner, Lainey Gill, Liam O’Keefe, Molly Sullivan, Arthur Greenfield, Beatrice Pedroni, Sunnie Warax, Daniel Warren

Edward T. and Florence N. Flynn Memorial Community Service Award: Jane Skavlem

Jennah Quinn Memorial Scholarship: Christiane Rech

Student Council Service Award: Annabelle Art

Volunteer Service Learning Certificates: Ainsley Abel, Grace Lillie, Noah Shin, Bryn Angelini, Clarissa Louis, Jennah Simpson, Annabelle Art, Elliot Louis, Kiersten Simpson, Seamus Barnes, Will Marsh, Jane Skavlem, Matteo Chang, Altan McIntosh, Euphemia Skinner, Hannah Chase, Emma Newberry, Elizabeth Smith, Cailean Fippinger, Nathan Overbaugh, Molly Sullivan, Lainey Gill, Beatrice Pedroni, Kamryn Sweet, Arthur Greenfield, Sarah Polumbo, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Ezra Holzapfel, Christiane Rech, Daniel Warren, Aiden Hoogs, Foster Savitsky, Quin Whaley, Lucy Igoe, Drew Scanlon, Tyler Woodbury, Lily Jayko, Krish Sharma

Williamstown Community Chest Scholarship: Christiane Rech, Krish Sharma

Peter Mehlin Community Service Award: Juliet Robinson

Mount Greylock General Fund Scholarship in Memory of Patsy Worley: Jennah Simpson

Edward A. & Janet B. Filiault Memorial Scholarship: Arthur Greenfield

Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative Scholarship: Grace Lillie, Brodi Rosier

North Adams Elks Lodge 487 Scholarship: Joshua Rudin, Molly Sullivan

Williamstown Garden Club: Sunnie Warax, Abigail Whitley

Williamstown Police Association: Patrick McConnell

Lanesborough Police Association: Anthony Kruger

D.A.R. Good Citizenship Certificate: Seamus Barnes

Greylock Federal Credit Union Enrichment Scholarship: Krish Sharma, Molly Sullivan

Greylock Federal Credit Union Scholastic Scholarship: Lily Jayko, Abigail Whitley

Krizack Memorial Book Award: Clarissa Louis

League of Women Voters Faith Scarborough Citizenship Award: Elliot Louis

Massachusetts Secondary School Administrators Association Student Achievement Award: Matteo Chang

National Merit Scholarship Program – Commended: Annabelle Art, Elena Caplinger, Henrik Bingemann, Noah Shin

College Board National Recognition Program: Henrik Bingemann, Lily Jayko, Matteo Chang, Olivia McKeon, Emma Gray, Zenalyssa Packer, Arthur Greenfield, Beatrice Pedroni

President’s Education Award Program – Academic Achievement: Arsil Ahmad, Maxwell McAlister, Starr Hassan, Tyler Woodbury, Lyla Kocsis

President’s Education Award – Academic Excellence: Ainsley Abel, Olivia McKeon, Annabelle Art, Beatrice Pedroni, Seamus Barnes, Euphemia Skinner, Henrik Bingemann, Elizabeth Smith, Elena Caplinger, Molly Sullivan, Emma Gray, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Lucy Igoe, Daniel Warren, Lily Jayko, Elissa Wong, Clarissa Louis

Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Emma Gray, Patrick McConnell

Martha Blake Allen Memorial Scholarship: Henrik Bingemann, Emma Gilooly, Matteo Chang, Foster Savitsky

Mathias Jessup Bartels Memorial Scholarship: Elena Caplinger

Stanley W. Bubriski Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Bertolino

Class of 1962 Scholarship: Nathan Overbaugh

Carol A. Dean Memorial Scholarship: Lily Jayko

Dufour Escorted Tours Inc. Scholarship: Moby Asch, Liam O’Keefe

Hancock Dollars for Scholars: Aiden Hoogs, Altan McIntosh, Tyler Woodbury

John Falvey Memorial Scholarship: Eamon Hetherington

Francis V. Grant Memorial Scholarship: Noah Shin

Lillian D. Fitzsimmons Scholarship: Elizabeth Smith

Doris M. Harbour Memorial Scholarship: Clarissa Louis

Nellie Cameron Scholarship: Tyler Woodbury

Roger Knollmeyer Scholarship: Daniel Warren

Thomas Andrew Janeczek Memorial Scholarship: Patrick McConnell, Molly Sullivan

Lanesborough-New Ashford Dollars for Scholars: Chase Doyle, Jackson Shelsy, Emma Newberry, Daniel Warren

Mount Greylock Educators’ Association Award: Lainey Gill, Samuel Tucker-Smith, Emma Gilooly, Quin Whaley, Lucy Igoe, Tyler Woodbury, Molly Sullivan

Mount Greylock General Fund Scholarship: Bella Jannini, Sarah Polumbo, Trey Lepicier, Rose Sutter, Maxwell McAlister, Jacob Thompson, Altan McIntosh, Elissa Wong

Michael P. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Warren

Rotary Club of Williamstown Scholarships: Hannah Chase, Grace Lillie, Will Marsh

Cecil Harvey Scholarship Award: Ernani Rosse

The American Legion Auxiliary Post 152 Scholarship: Emma Newberry, Joshua Rudin

The American Legion Post 152 Scholarship: Emma Newberry, Joshua Rudin, Brodi Rosier

American Legion Post 152 Boys State Recognition: Cailean Fippinger, Altan McIntosh, Elliot Louis, Krish Sharma, Arthur Greenfield

The American Legion Student Trooper Award: Patrick McConnell

Military Recognition: Matthew Bertolino, Brodi Rosier

Abraham & Bertha Sabin Memorial Scholarship: Jayshawn Moore

Sarah Sabin Memorial Scholarship: Sunnie Warax

Gladys Simmons Memorial Award: Kiersten Simpson

Pauline Smith Memorial Scholarship: Annabelle Art, Olivia McKeon, Ezra Holzapfel, Beatrice Pedroni, Lucy Igoe, Samuel Tucker-Smith

Specialty Minerals Inc. Scholarship: Chase Doyle

Williamstown Grange Book Fund: Claire Grupe

Mike Deep Memorial Scholarship: Seamus Barnes

David A. Lampron Memorial — Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Emma Newberry

ABC Scholarship: Bryn Angelini, Aiden Hoogs

Northern Berkshire Youth R.O.P.E.S. Program Scholarship: Patrick McConnell

