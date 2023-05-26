<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: National Trails Day event at Mount Greylock

In celebration of the American Hiking Society's National Trails Day, Mount Greylock State Reservation announces a Wilbur's Clearing hike at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Participants will meet at the Wilbur’s Clearing parking area on Notch Road. 

Hikers will enjoy a stunning vista along a short segment of the Appalachian Trail and explore a backcountry campsite. The 2.5-mile trail is a moderate to strenuous. The program duration is 2.5-hours.

The hike is open to ages 12 and older, children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/fxpnmvxy.

For more information, call the Mount Greylock Visitor Center at 413-499-4262. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

