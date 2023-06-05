Mount Greylock names graduation speakers

WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock Regional School has announced the senior speakers for the Class of 2023.
Altan McIntosh was chosen by his classmates and Molly Sullivan was chosen by the faculty to speak at the graduation ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in the Mount Greylock gymnasium.
McIntosh, the son of Shawn and Naren McIntosh of Williamstown, has proven to be a natural leader at the school. He has earned top marks in some of Greylock's most rigorous courses, including, upon graduation, eight Advanced Placement classes.
McIntosh has been instrumental in the creation and implementation of clubs and organizations at Mount Greylock. He serves on the Student Council, and is an active member of Register, Educate, Vote (REV), the Multicultural Student Union, Youth Environmental Squad, Student Athletic Advisory Council, and is a co-founder of the Chess Club.
He has demonstrated his leadership abilities on the cross country running and tennis teams, as a peer team member, and as the selected delegate to represent Mount Greylock at Boys State.
McIntosh will be studying political science and economics at Northeastern University in the fall.
Sullivan, the daughter of Erin and Noelle Sullivan of Williamstown, has demonstrated her ability to master challenging coursework, and, upon graduation, will have successfully completed seven Advanced Placement courses and a dual enrollment course at Williams College.
Sullivan has served as a leader on the Student Council, Student Athletic Advisory Council, Multicultural Student Union, peer team, and Register, Educate, Vote, and was named the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.
As the captain for both the varsity soccer and basketball teams, she is an all star, competitive athlete who demonstrates a level of leadership and command that her fellow teammates gravitate towards.
Sullivan will be attending Tufts University in the fall, studying international relations and civics studies.