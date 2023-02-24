Williamstown: Greylock students performing 'Oliver'

Mount Greylock Regional School will present “Oliver!” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 2, 3 and 4, in the school’s auditorium at 1781 Cold Spring Road.
The musical is based on “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens. Lionel Bart wrote the book, music and lyrics for “Oliver!” which earned him the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score.
Faculty member Jeffrey Welch directs his 24th musical for Mount Greylock. Vocal direction is by MGRS band and chorus teacher Jacqueline Vinette, assisted by senior Sam Tucker-Smith.
Concessions and a raffle will be provided by the MGRS Friends of the Arts, with proceeds benefiting school arts. Prizes include original artwork and tickets to music and theater events, ranging in value from $175 to $268 per prize.
Show tickets must be purchased in advance at $10 for adults and $5 for students at tinyurl.com/yy97sn7b.