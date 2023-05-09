<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Greylock students performing comedy

Mount Greylock Regional School will present "Peter and the Starcatcher" at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the school auditorium, 1781 Cold Spring Road.

The comedy imagines how Peter became Pan, came to Neverland and met the future Captain Hook. Taking place on two ships and a magical island, this show offers entertainment for all ages.

Based on Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the Tony-winning “Peter and the Starcatcher” was written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. It’s directed by Mount Greylock alumna Amanda Bell Goldmakher and performed, choreographed and designed by MGRS students.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/2fvwepsv or by scanning the QR code on show posters. Cost is $10, $8 for senior citizens and $5 for students.

