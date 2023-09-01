<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Student performance to aid Trevor Project

Mount Greylock Regional School students will present "The Importance of Being Earnest'' at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the school auditorium, 1781 Cold Spring Road.

Written by Oscar Wilde, the play is a farcical comedy satirizing the British upper class and their reliance on tradition and manners.

The minimum donation for admission to the play is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides support for LGBTQ+ youths.

To purchase tickets in advance/make a donation, visit tinyurl.com/ywzcw99t. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

