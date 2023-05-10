Lanesborough: Celebrate Mother's Day with mindfulness walk

Mount Greylock State Reservation announces a free Mother's Day Mindfulness Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 14. Participants will meet at the Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road.
Guide Jean Beebe will lead this moderately difficult 1-2 mile walk incorporating elements of mindful breathing, nature connection and meditation skills culminating in a group session for sharing and reflection.
Dress for the weather in layers, wear sturdy waterproof boots and bring trekking poles, water and a snack.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Inclement weather cancels the walk.
Information: 413-499-4262.