Williamstown: Talent show returns to Mount Greylock

Mount Greylock Regional School's Friends of the Arts announce the return of the annual student/teacher talent show, “Celebration of the Arts,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the school auditorium, 1781 Cold Spring Road. 

A collection of student art can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. before the start of the talent show, as well as during intermission. Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will benefit MGRS arts.

Tickets are $5 each, cash only at the door.

The Friends of the Arts is a parent volunteer organization that supports MGRS art events and programming.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

