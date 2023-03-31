Williamstown: Talent show returns to Mount Greylock

Mount Greylock Regional School's Friends of the Arts announce the return of the annual student/teacher talent show, “Celebration of the Arts,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the school auditorium, 1781 Cold Spring Road.
A collection of student art can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. before the start of the talent show, as well as during intermission. Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will benefit MGRS arts.
Tickets are $5 each, cash only at the door.
The Friends of the Arts is a parent volunteer organization that supports MGRS art events and programming.