Washington: Mountain Marsh community walk

The next in the town's series of Community Walks will explore the Washington Mountain Marsh trail inside October Mountain State Forest beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29.
Led by Department of Conservation and Recreation Interpretive Coordinator Alexander Gillman, participants will hear colorful stories of long ago: Herman Melville; a forgotten village; a cemetery; colliers; and Whitney’s grand estate, now lost to time.
This three-mile moderate walk traverses rolling terrain, with rocks and roots, and is anticipated to take 2.5 hours. Comfortable but study walking boots or shoes are recommended as some areas may be wet. A walking stick may be helpful.
Participants should meet at the Mountain Marsh trailhead at 9 a.m. From Washington Mountain Road, in Washington, take West Branch Road and follow for 2.6 miles, continuing straight through a four-way intersection.
Information: tinyurl.com/2unju482.