Canaan, Conn.: Addiction treatment center offers academic scholarships

For the second year in a row, Mountainside Treatment Center is offering $10,000 worth of academic scholarships to high school and college students.
In fall 2021, the treatment provider created the Mountainside Brighter Future College Scholarship to foster awareness and education about addiction and mental health among youth, and empower students who have been impacted by substance use and/or mental health disorders to share their stories.
Interested students are required to complete an initial application and then submit a short essay explaining how they have been impacted by their own or a loved one’s substance use disorder. The writing sample should also detail how the student’s personal experiences have shaped their understanding of addiction as a disease.
The $10,000 in scholarship funds will be provided as five $1,000 awards at the high school level and 10 $500 awards at the college level.
Students are eligible if they are high school juniors and seniors living and enrolled in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, or New Jersey, or undergraduate college students living and enrolled in schools on the East Coast and majoring in psychology, counseling, human services, or an equivalent major in the field of human services.
Application deadline is April 15 and winners will be announced on May 31. For more information about the scholarship and the essay guidelines, visit tinyurl.com/bdhnkz6y.