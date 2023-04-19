<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Duo performing Mozart's violin sonatas

The violin and piano team of Ronald Gorevic and Larry Wallach will offer the third installment of their traversal of the complete Mozart violin sonatas at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in Kellogg Music Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road.

The program will consist of four works dating from various points in the composer’s career and exhibits the varieties of expressions, moods and drama that Mozart was able to create within this form.

The public is invited and admission is free. For more information, call 413-528-7212 or visit tinyurl.com/yydzvha8.

