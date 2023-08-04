Huntington: Ceremony to unveil public mural project

An unveiling ceremony of a mural project created to mark the 30th anniversary of the Westfield River receiving Wild & Scenic designation from Congress will take place at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the Gateway Middle School campus. All are welcome to attend.
Over 90 fifth through ninth grade students developed five murals during a Wild About Art unit of the Gateway Regional Explorer's Summer Camp, as well as five other STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) projects.
During the mural project unit, students explored the unique ecosystem of the river and chose an animal to research and depict. The five panels feature fish, mammals, amphibians and reptiles, birds, and insects.
The project was overseen by Gateway Middle School veteran art teacher Christine O’Malley along with guest muralist and Huntington resident Lulu Maiorescu, who is a painting student at the Pratt Institute in New York.