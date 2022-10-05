The First Baptist Players will present the 22nd annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, "A Slice of Murder," at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, in the Assembly Hall of First Baptist Church, 88 South St.
Dinner, prepared by chef Frank LaRagione, will be served between the three acts of the play. The menu features Waldorf salad, pot roast, baked potato, vegetable medley, roll, and a surprise dessert.
Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the church office. No tickets will be sold at the door.
To reserve tickets, call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592. All reserved tickets must be picked up in the church office by Wednesday, Oct. 12.