Lenox: Music at Trinity begins new season

Music at Trinity Lenox, a new creative concert series in the Berkshires, announces its winter and spring concert season, following a successful opening concert in October. All concerts are located at Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St.
The season will include a voice recital, a chamber music concert, a sung Evensong service, and performances by Cantilena Chamber Choir.
The opening concert of the season features Ukrainian soprano Irina Petrik performing "A Ukrainian Journey" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are on sale for a $25 suggested donation.
To purchase tickets, and for complete season information, visit trinitylenox.org/music.