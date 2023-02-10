<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: Music at Trinity begins new season

Music at Trinity Lenox, a new creative concert series in the Berkshires, announces its winter and spring concert season, following a successful opening concert in October. All concerts are located at Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St.

The season will include a voice recital, a chamber music concert, a sung Evensong service, and performances by Cantilena Chamber Choir.

The opening concert of the season features Ukrainian soprano Irina Petrik performing "A Ukrainian Journey" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are on sale for a $25 suggested donation.

To purchase tickets, and for complete season information, visit trinitylenox.org/music.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all