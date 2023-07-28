North Adams: Music camp scholarships for Pittsfield students

Berkshires Academy for Advanced Musical Studies is registering students ages 12 to 18 for its fifth Berkshires' Summer Jazz Band Day Camp taking place from noon to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14 to 18 at Building 6, Heritage State Park.
While some playing experience is helpful, the camp experience will benefit students of all levels.
Many genres of music will be explored as students play trumpet/brass instruments, saxophones/woodwind instruments, guitar, bass, drums and percussion, piano/keyboards, and vocals.
A few scholarships are left for students who reside in the city of Pittsfield and whose whose families qualify as low-income. The scholarship is made possible by the Pittsfield Educational Enrichment Fund. Email info@berkshiresacademyams.org or call 413-663-4424 for information.
For camp information, visit tinyurl.com/23u2k7vm.
BAAMS is also seeking donors and business sponsors for its summer fundraiser.