The Berkshires Academy for Advanced Musical Studies is registering for its after-school music classes for students ages 10-18. Classes will be held in Building 6, Western Gateway Heritage State Park. Students of all playing levels and musical backgrounds are welcome.

Lessons are available for trumpet/brass, saxophone, woodwinds, piano, bass, drums/percussion, guitar, improvisation, music composition, and master classes.

BAAMS' faculty includes current or former faculty at Berklee College of Music, Hartt School of Music, SUNY-Purchase Conservatory of Jazz, and Juilliard.

To kick things off, BAAMS is offering a free guitar master class with David Gilmore from Berklee College of Music from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Information: berkshiresacademyams.org or 413-663-4424.

