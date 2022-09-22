The Berkshires Academy for Advanced Musical Studies is registering for its after-school music classes for students ages 10-18. Classes will be held in Building 6, Western Gateway Heritage State Park. Students of all playing levels and musical backgrounds are welcome.
Lessons are available for trumpet/brass, saxophone, woodwinds, piano, bass, drums/percussion, guitar, improvisation, music composition, and master classes.
BAAMS' faculty includes current or former faculty at Berklee College of Music, Hartt School of Music, SUNY-Purchase Conservatory of Jazz, and Juilliard.
To kick things off, BAAMS is offering a free guitar master class with David Gilmore from Berklee College of Music from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Information: berkshiresacademyams.org or 413-663-4424.