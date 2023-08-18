Williamstown: Music and poetry to celebrate river

Join the Hoosic River Watershed Association for Music & Poetry Along the River, an outdoor concert, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at The Spruces, 60 Main St., behind the pond near the pollinator garden.
Local poets, singers and musicians will share their mutual love and affection for the Hoosic River Watershed. This concert is free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Picnickers and families are welcome.
Participating poets include Lizzy Beck, Sarah Sutro, David Crews, Dianne Olson, Adrian Dunn, April Patrick, Adriana Brown, Yeshe Rai, and Alison Kolesar.
Musical artists include percussionist Daniel O’Connor, singer/guitarist Auyon Mukharji, Wintergreen, singer/guitarist Deborah Burns, singer/songwriter Bernice Lewis, and Wendell Beavers and Erika Berland.
In the event of inclement weather, cancellation information will be posted to hoorwa.org after noon Thursday, Aug. 24.