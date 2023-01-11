Pittsfield: NAACP hosting annual Freedom Fund Awards

The NAACP Berkshire County Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
As part of the ceremony, the Branch recognizes community leaders whose work embodies the vision of the NAACP to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination.
Keynote speaker and diversity, equity and inclusion pioneer Fred Miller will receive the W.E.B. Du Bois Freedom Fund Award; Rhonda Anderson, Nipmuc Western Massachusetts commissioner on Indian Affairs, will receive the Indigenous Peoples Freedom Fund Award; and Kelan O’Brien, local organizer and coalition builder, will receive the Jahaira DeAlto Balenciaga Freedom Fund Award in memory of the late activist.
The yearly event raises funds to provide stipends to Black high school graduates in Berkshire County who are planning on attending college or vocational school for the following two or four years. This year, funds are also being raised to support immigrant students.
Donations may be made by individuals and organizations at any time online at naacpberkshires.org/donate and choosing “Freedom Fund” from the pulldown menu, or by mailing a check payable to NAACP Berkshire County Branch, P.O. Box 605, Pittsfield, MA 01202.
The event is free and open to the public via Zoom and will also be livestreamed on Pittsfield Community Television, PCTV Select and the Facebook pages of NAACP Berkshires and PCTV. Registration is required to attend via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/mrymt3fz.
For more information or questions, visit naacpberkshires.org or email naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com.