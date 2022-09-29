Dalida Rocha, field director from the Yes on 4 for Safer Roads campaign, will speak at the general meeting of the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, via Zoom.
The talk is presented with the Berkshire Immigrant Center and co-sponsors, the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County and Williamstown and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.
Supported by social justice and human services organizations across Massachusetts, "Yes on 4" upholds the Work and Family Mobility Act, a bill passed earlier this year, which allows qualified undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a driver's license.
Emmanuel Bilé and Jermone Edgerton Jr., founders of the newly formed Choices Mentoring Initiative, will speak about the initiative’s goals, including the Social and Emotional Learning Skills to navigate daily situations and build strong family, school and community relationships.
This event is free and open to the public. Register for the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/4bn3tbvr.
For those unable to attend, a recording of the event will be made available on the branch's website, naacpberkshires.org.