The Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP announces its biennial branch elections. Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, can apply for any of the elected positions.
Member applicants must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.
Elected position descriptions, responsibilities and nomination forms can be found on naacpberkshires.org.
All materials must be emailed to Branch Nomination Committee Secretary Caterina Penna at electionsnaacpberkshirebranch@gmail.com, no later than 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.