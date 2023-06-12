Lenox: Mental health 5K slated Saturday

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County invites all ages and abilities to participate in its second annual Together for Mental Health 5K Run & Walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. at the Olde Heritage Tavern, 12 Housatonic St. Lunch, live music by Dave Brown and a silent auction will follow the race at the Olde Heritage Tavern. The tavern will be donating 10 percent of sales back to NAMI Berkshire County.
Registration is required at berkshirerunningcenter.com. Additional donations are appreciated. All proceeds from this event will benefit NAMI Berkshire County.
Volunteers are needed for the event. For more information or to volunteer, email namibc@namibc.org.