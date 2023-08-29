Pittsfield: NAMI seeks nominees for awards dinner

NAMI Berkshire County's annual meeting and awards dinner sponsored by Berkshire Bank will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Proprietor’s Lodge, 22 Waubeek Road.
The event includes dinner, live music, games, and a keynote address by Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and author of "You Are Not Alone." Duckworth will also offer a meet and greet book signing with books available for purchase.
The event will celebrate NAMI BC’s 39 years of providing mental health support, education and advocacy throughout Berkshire County and recognize five award winners for their outstanding support of mental health and those affected by mental health conditions. Tickets cost $35 in advance.
The non-profit is actively seeking nominations for two award categories: the Eunice E. Zorbo Citizen of the Year Award and the Silver Ribbon Award.
The Eunice E. Zorbo award recognizes someone who has shown an understanding of mental illnesses and advocates for improvement in treatment of those who live with mental illnesses and their caregivers.
The Silver Ribbon Award recognizes an outstanding advocate in the mental health field.
For tickets and to submit nominations, visit tinyurl.com/56dryczh.