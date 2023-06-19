Windsor: National ham radio field day planned

Ham radio operators from the Northern Berkshire Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, until 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, on Peru Road, off Route 9. The public is invited.
Field Day has been organized since 1933 by the American Radio Relay League, the National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States. The event highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
Ham radio operators across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.
Some hams from Berkshire County will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or take to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families.
For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Cory Adelt at coryfdsar@gmail.com or visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.