West Stockbridge: National Moth Week lightsheet demo

Join the Berkshire Environmental Action Team, amateur entomologist Matthew Rymkiewicz and conservation photographer Carla Rhodes for a free National Moth Week event from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Mass Wildlife's Flat Brook Wildlife Management Area on Baker Street.
Two moth sheets will be illuminated with bright lights to attract moths and other insects. Participants will take a closer look at them as they gather and try to identify who is who.
This is a free event, open to all. Participants are welcome to join at any time and leave whenever they want.
Learn more and RSVP at BEAT-Moth-Night-2023.eventbrite.com. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 5.