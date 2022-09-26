Berkshire Community College announces the sixth annual Berkshire Natural History Conference, featuring presentations by local and regional naturalists and acclaimed authors, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, 375 Church St.
Presenters include Heather Bruegl, Brian Hawthorne, Jonathan Pierce, Noah Siegel, Matt Kelly, Tom Tyning, Vivian Orlowski, Ben Nickley, Zach Adams, Kyle Bradford, and Rene Wendell. Topics range from rare birds to tiny organisms that live within the layers of a leaf.
The event is open to the public, and students of all ages and disciplines are encouraged to attend.
General admission tickets are $25; student tickets are $15 and include forum credit. To purchase tickets, visit berkshirecc.edu/bnhc or call 413-236-2127.