North Adams: nbCC to honor couple with Hero Award

The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition will marks its 37th year as a community organization at its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Greylock WORKS, 508 State Road.

Keynote speaker is state Sen. Paul Mark. George and Nancy Canales will receive the Northern Berkshire Hero Award for their decades of community involvement, including their volunteer efforts with the LaFesta Baseball Exchange, the SteepleCats baseball team and the North Adams Visitors Booth.

The theme of this year’s meeting, “Telling Your Story," will include memories captured in photographs of the past 37 years of work the Coalition has done in the community. Some photographs will be enlarged and displayed throughout the event space and thousands of photographs will be available for attendees to search through and take home.

Tickets cost $25 per person. Scholarships are available for community residents who would like to attend. A buffet lunch, coffee and dessert will be provided by M & J’s Taste of Home Catering.

Register at conta.cc/40HKN9l or call the Coalition at 413-663-7588.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

