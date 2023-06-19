Adams: Electronics, bulky waste collection

Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District will conduct a bulky waste and electronics collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, at the Old Landfill Garage, 300 East Road. Registration is not required. This collection is open to all Berkshire County towns.
The collection is being organized by the NBSWMD and the town of Adams. All items are recycled whenever possible.
Bulky waste is a term used to describe large household items, such as furniture and appliances and more, that cannot be disposed of in regular household trash. Tires are being accepted at the Adams collection only.
Electronics includes televisions, computers and printers. Scrap metal is also accepted.
Disposal fees cover the cost of the program and range from $0 to $40 and up. Payment must be cash; no personal checks will be accepted. View nbswmd.com/special-events for more information.
NBSWMD will not be accepting mattresses at this year’s collections. NBSWMD residents can dispose of mattresses at the Dalton Transfer Station during specified hours; visit tinyurl.com/5majvw65 for details.
Information: Linda Cernik, NBSWMD program coordinator, at 413-743-8208.