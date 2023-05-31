<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: NEH grant scholar to present research at Chesterwood

Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announces a presentation by Emily C. Burns titled “Casting Identities: Race, American Sculpture and Daniel Chester French” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Burns, director of the Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of Art of the American West, University of Oklahoma, was chosen to lead a year-long research and digital humanities project for the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “For the People, By the People: Transforming National Trust Historic Sites through the Humanities,” an initiative made possible by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Burns’ presentation is free, in person and open to the public. A reception will follow. Registration is recommended at tinyurl.com/3uzks2rn. Chesterwood is located at 4 Williamsville Road. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

