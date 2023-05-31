Stockbridge: NEH grant scholar to present research at Chesterwood

Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announces a presentation by Emily C. Burns titled “Casting Identities: Race, American Sculpture and Daniel Chester French” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
Burns, director of the Charles M. Russell Center for the Study of Art of the American West, University of Oklahoma, was chosen to lead a year-long research and digital humanities project for the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “For the People, By the People: Transforming National Trust Historic Sites through the Humanities,” an initiative made possible by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Burns’ presentation is free, in person and open to the public. A reception will follow. Registration is recommended at tinyurl.com/3uzks2rn. Chesterwood is located at 4 Williamsville Road.