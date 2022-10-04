The Lenox Library will present "Parenting Neurodiverse Kids & Teens: How to Be Less Stressed & Help Your Kids Thrive" with Caitlin Meister at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Sedgwick reading room, 18 Main St.
Meister is founding director of The Greer Meister Group, a private tutoring and educational consulting practice.
Meister will explain how to help kids with forms of neurodiversity like ADHD, ASD, language-based learning differences, and more, to thrive.
Meister will share insights into learning and practical tools for parenting and will break down education jargon.
For more information, visit lenoxlib.org/events or call 413-637-0197.