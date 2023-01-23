<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Ashford voters approve expenses for fiberoptic at special town meeting

New Ashford fire truck

New Ashford residents approved transfers and expenses relating to fiberoptic at a special town meeting Wednesday.

 THE EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Ten residents of New Ashford unanimously approved five articles totaling $21,376.40 relating to fiberoptic installation and repair costs at a special town meeting last week.

Selectman Ken McInerney described the items as being necessary to “reconcile expenses.”

The warrant included five articles related to the town-owned New Ashford Municipal Lighting Plant:

  • The first was to transfer $9,739.63 from the lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to pay Whip City Fiber for previous and current year installation and repair costs and residential repair and installation costs.
  • The second sought to transfer $4,636.77 from the Broadband Grant Fund to pay Whip City Fiber previous fiscal year installation costs.
  • The third sought to transfer $7,000 from lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to fund unplanned municipal broadband infrastructure and operation costs for the remaining fiscal year, with any unused portion to revert to free cash.
  • The fourth sought to approve the lighting plant to reimburse on a case-by-case basis established businesses and residences for installation costs until the Broadband Grant Fund is depleted.
  • The fifth sought approval to change the policy of vacation mode activation costs from $100 to $50.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. 



