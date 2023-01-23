New Ashford voters approve expenses for fiberoptic at special town meeting

Ten residents of New Ashford unanimously approved five articles totaling $21,376.40 relating to fiberoptic installation and repair costs at a special town meeting last week.
Selectman Ken McInerney described the items as being necessary to “reconcile expenses.”
The warrant included five articles related to the town-owned New Ashford Municipal Lighting Plant:
- The first was to transfer $9,739.63 from the lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to pay Whip City Fiber for previous and current year installation and repair costs and residential repair and installation costs.
- The second sought to transfer $4,636.77 from the Broadband Grant Fund to pay Whip City Fiber previous fiscal year installation costs.
- The third sought to transfer $7,000 from lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to fund unplanned municipal broadband infrastructure and operation costs for the remaining fiscal year, with any unused portion to revert to free cash.
- The fourth sought to approve the lighting plant to reimburse on a case-by-case basis established businesses and residences for installation costs until the Broadband Grant Fund is depleted.
- The fifth sought approval to change the policy of vacation mode activation costs from $100 to $50.