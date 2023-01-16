NewAshfordTownHall

New Ashford voters will vote on expenses related to the New Ashford Municipal Lighting Plant and Whip City fiberoptic installation at a Jan. 18 town meeting.

NEW ASHFORD — New Ashford will hold a special town meeting Wednesday to consider expenses related to its broadband network.

The costs, related to the New Ashford Municipal Lighting Plant, come to $21,376.40 and concern ongoing fiberoptic installation and repair and costs.

The warrant includes five articles:

  • The first is to transfer $9,739.63 from the lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to pay Whip City Fiber for previous and current year installation and repair costs and residential repair and installation costs.
  • The second seeks to transfer $4,636.77 from the Broadband Grant Fund to pay Whip City Fiber previous fiscal year installation costs.
  • The third seeks to transfer $7,000 from lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to fund unplanned municipal broadband infrastructure and operation costs for the remaining fiscal year, with any unused portion to revert to free cash.
  • The fourth is to see if the town will approve the lighting plant to reimburse on a case-by-case basis established businesses and residences for installation costs until the Broadband Grant Fund is depleted.
  • The fifth is to see if the town will approve the lighting plant to change the policy of vacation mode activation costs from $100 to $50.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. New Ashford Town Hall, 188 Mallery Road.

