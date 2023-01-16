NEW ASHFORD — New Ashford will hold a special town meeting Wednesday to consider expenses related to its broadband network.
The costs, related to the New Ashford Municipal Lighting Plant, come to $21,376.40 and concern ongoing fiberoptic installation and repair and costs.
The warrant includes five articles:
- The first is to transfer $9,739.63 from the lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to pay Whip City Fiber for previous and current year installation and repair costs and residential repair and installation costs.
- The second seeks to transfer $4,636.77 from the Broadband Grant Fund to pay Whip City Fiber previous fiscal year installation costs.
- The third seeks to transfer $7,000 from lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to fund unplanned municipal broadband infrastructure and operation costs for the remaining fiscal year, with any unused portion to revert to free cash.
- The fourth is to see if the town will approve the lighting plant to reimburse on a case-by-case basis established businesses and residences for installation costs until the Broadband Grant Fund is depleted.
- The fifth is to see if the town will approve the lighting plant to change the policy of vacation mode activation costs from $100 to $50.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. New Ashford Town Hall, 188 Mallery Road.