New Lebanon, N.Y.: Library trustees set meeting schedule

The New Lebanon Library board of trustees meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. Unless otherwise noted, meetings are held at the New Lebanon Library, 550 State Route 20. The board does not meet in February and August.

Meetings are open to the public. The meeting agenda and any materials for review are available on the library website, newlebanonlibrary.org, one week ahead of the meeting, and at the library 24 hours ahead of the meeting.

Meeting dates for 2023 are Jan. 12, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, and Dec. 14.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

