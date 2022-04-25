The Ruins at Sassafras Farm at 194 Darrow Road is hosting a flower, food and music fundraiser for Ukraine on Saturday, April 30.
The floral workshop by designers Ariella Chezar and Nicolette Camille from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is sold out.
An Evening for Ukraine from 6 to 11 p.m. includes a fire-roasted dinner provided by The Swell Party, music, drinks, and a silent auction.
Guests will have the opportunity to see the newly renovated, historic Second Family Shaker Settlement while listening to music by the Darrow Music Collective, Maisie May, Canella Music, Marc Delgado, and Side Show Willie. Attendees are invited to bring their instruments for a collective community jam at 10 p.m.
Cost is $25 for dinner and drinks. Visit tinyurl.com/5e49kfrv to make a donation or purchase dinner tickets.