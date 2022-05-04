HRC Showcase Theatre, previously based in Hudson, will launch its 31st season with a staged reading of "For the People" by Carol Mullen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at The Theater Barn, 654 Route 20. The Theater Barn is serving as HRC’s home for four productions in 2022.
A talkback featuring the playwright, director Barbara Waldinger, and cast members will follow the reading. The suggested donation is $20.
Future readings include “How We Survived” by Pauline David-Sax on June 18: “Touch the Moon” by Arianna Rose on July 30; and “The Springvale Armadillo” by Donald Loftus on Sept. 10.
Tickets can be reserved online at tbarn.org or by calling 518-794-8989.