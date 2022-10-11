The Lebanon Valley Seniors meet at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month at the New Lebanon Firehouse. New members are welcome.
The next meeting is slated for Oct. 21. The seniors will be collecting toys, blankets and food to donate to an animal shelter.
Upcoming events include a bus trip to Kittery, Maine, on Oct. 17, a Christmas paint and sip open to the public on Nov. 13, a Christmas show and lunch bus trip to Silver Birches in Pennsylvania on Nov. 30, and the annual Christmas luncheon at the White Stone Cafe in December.
To join or for more information, call Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009 or email lebanonseniorcitizens@gmail.com.