The New Lebanon Book Group will discuss "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times" by Jane Goodall and Doug Abrams at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at the New Lebanon Library. Copies of the book are available by request at area libraries.
The group meets on the first Sunday of every month at the New Lebanon Library unless otherwise indicated. Curious readers, visitors and drop-ins are always welcome.
Face masks are required. The group practices social distancing and follows a no fragrance policy for the safety of some of its members.