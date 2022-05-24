The Friends of the New Lebanon Library will host the annual book sale Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, under tents at the library located at 550 State Route 20.
A one hour preview and sale begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Entry fee is $5. Free admission is available from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The $2-a-bag clearance sale begins at noon Sunday.
Donated and gently-used fiction and non-fiction books as well as CDs and DVDs will be sorted for easy browsing. Prices range from 50 cents for a children’s book to $2 for a hardcover. Specialty books will be individually priced.