The Friends of the New Lebanon Library will conduct their annual tag sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in front of the library, 550 State Route 20. Everything will be priced to sell.
The public is invited to sell their own items by registering for a space no later than Friday, Sept. 2. The fee is $10 payable at the library. Bring your own table.
Raffle tickets for the Bookshelf Quilt on display at the library will be available during the tag sale and in advance at the library. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday. The winner does not need to be present. Tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.